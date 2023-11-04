Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $190,060.21 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

