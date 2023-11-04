Biconomy (BICO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $164.06 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,376,521 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
