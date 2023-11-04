BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0104

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $621,728.37 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,141,831 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

