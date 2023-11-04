Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $160.52 million and $7.01 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.6969832 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $8,108,701.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

