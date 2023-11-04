Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.57 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and approximately $191.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.88 or 0.05295763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001985 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,320,189,327 coins and its circulating supply is 35,253,079,568 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

