Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.21. 5,293,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,752. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

