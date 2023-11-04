CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,192.38

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $158.79 million and approximately $131,192.38 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

