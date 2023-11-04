CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $37.20 million and $1.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,207.84 or 1.00069374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04560983 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,698,319.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

