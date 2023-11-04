Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $92.29 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00006863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $339.76 million and approximately $92.29 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celestia has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,528 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency . Celestia has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 141,043,527.75 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 2.45392695 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $149,004,057.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

