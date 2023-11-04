Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $950,473.33 worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

