Champion Iron Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 5th.

In other Champion Iron news, insider William O'Keeffe sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.95 ($3.79), for a total value of A$11,900,000.00 ($7,579,617.83). 12.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

