CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) One Day Volume Tops $25,243.63

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $25,243.63 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

