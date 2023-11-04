Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.