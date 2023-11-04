Decred Price Reaches $13.62 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Decred has a market cap of $212.62 million and $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $13.62 or 0.00038589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00139133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,615,355 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

