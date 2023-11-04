Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £550.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.42.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.