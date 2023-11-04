Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £550.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.42.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

