Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Empiric Student Property Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £550.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.42.
