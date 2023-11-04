Enegra (EGX) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.02 billion and $972,228.03 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $200.32 or 0.00575713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 199.86128193 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $969,277.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

