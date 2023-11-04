EOS Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $734.83 million and $63.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002258 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,107,507,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,511,381 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

