Ergo Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $72.91 million and $257,292.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,183.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.28 or 0.00685788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00480415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00143777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,057,952 coins and its circulating supply is 71,057,820 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.