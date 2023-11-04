Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.58 million.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF stock traded down $22.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 6,796,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

