Frax One Day Volume Tops $8.23 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $672.29 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

