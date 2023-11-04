Hedron Price Up 1.1% This Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $8,897.01 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

