HUNT (HUNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.41 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

