inSure DeFi One Day Volume Hits $100,598.74 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $132.39 million and $100,598.74 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,775.57 or 1.00067770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00494597 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $166,372.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.