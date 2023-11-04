InvoCare Limited (IVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates funeral home locations, and cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorial parks, and cremation services. It also provides pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

