Jet Protocol Trading Down 0.5% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $100,032.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,817.13 or 1.00062079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

