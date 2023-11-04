Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and $1.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00080815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

