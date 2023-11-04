Kujira (KUJI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $404,115.98

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Kujira has a market cap of $169.39 million and approximately $404,115.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,130 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.54379208 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $475,222.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

