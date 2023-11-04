Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.15 million. Lovesac also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 786,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,279. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

