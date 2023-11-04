MAP Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.58 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $60.58 million and $169,881.27 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

