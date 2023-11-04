Metahero Price Reaches $0.0032 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $914,707.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.