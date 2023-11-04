MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $52.60 million and $118,128.84 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

