MOBOX (MBOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.22 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $55.71 million and $48.22 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,568,097 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

