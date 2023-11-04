Morpheus.Network (MNW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $180,983.16

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $65.01 million and $180,983.16 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.35621968 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $172,324.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

