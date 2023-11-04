MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $79.85 million and $2.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.08871271 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

