My DeFi Pet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $469,217.53 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $469,217.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003812 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

