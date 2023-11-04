PotCoin (POT) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $671.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00202562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

