Quantfury Token Price Up 2.2% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00017516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $61.63 million and $4,658.75 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.10959379 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,904.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

