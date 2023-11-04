Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and approximately $30.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,897.89 or 0.99958071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

