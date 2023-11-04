Rune Trading 40.2% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00009845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $67,958.71 and $257,797.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.39775426 USD and is up 15.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $284,960.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

