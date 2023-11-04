Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.61 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Safe has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00139071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.0045239 USD and is down -44.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

