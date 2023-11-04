SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.18. 11,890,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

