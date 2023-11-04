Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -180.0%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,471.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Featured Stories

