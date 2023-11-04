SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.54 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $307.12 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,817.13 or 1.00062079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.229958 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $29,651,249.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

