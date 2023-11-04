Status (SNT) One Day Volume Reaches $351.36 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 99% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $221.23 million and $351.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,101.91 or 1.00001625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,474,236 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,474,235.509934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05703494 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $228,724,480.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.