Strike Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.80 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Strike has a market capitalization of $56.10 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $14.13 or 0.00040625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,969,067 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

