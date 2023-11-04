TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0978 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $158.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001295 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001337 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,756,948,892 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.