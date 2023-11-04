Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $58.65 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.65 million and $908,965.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,912.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00681923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00140036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,684,378 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 348,684,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16578188 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,214,652.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

