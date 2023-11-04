Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0039

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $63.75 million and $2.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,101.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00201154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00683744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00481939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00144176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

