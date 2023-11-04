Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $28.39 or 0.00080867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $463.48 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

