42-coin (42) Tops One Day Volume of $286.64

42-coin (42) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.71 million and $286.64 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $40,780.43 or 1.16203341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00203958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

